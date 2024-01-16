Social
Coffeehouse Drinks
Hot
- Drip Coffee
Introducing our new drip coffee from Social Coffee Roasters! Fenwick - a rich medium roast created with a unique blend of Ethiopian and Colombian coffee beans to give a creamy body with notes of dark chocolate, cherry , and raspberry truffles. U-1105 - This dark roast is named after the infamous first black rubbered submarine that is located at Piney Point, MD. This roast is a delicious blend of Indonesian and Cost Rican coffee beans to give a syrupy body with a hint of acidity followed by notes of rich tobacco, milk chocolate, stone fruit, and a butterscotch finish.$2.50
- Single Shot
One single shot of espresso, served hot or iced$1.50
- Doppio
A double shot of espresso, served hot or cold$3.00
- Cappuccino
Two shots of espresso topped with extra foamy milk! Only available hot.$4.00
- Flat White$4.00
- Hot Latte
Two (small or medium) or Three (large) shots of espresso topped with foamy milk$4.00
- Hot Macchiato Latte
Two (small or medium) or Three (large) shots of espresso over foamy milk$4.00
- Hot Americano
Two shots of espresso mixed with hot water$2.75
- Hot Red Eye
One shot of espresso topped with hot coffee$3.50
- Hot Black Eye
Two shots of espresso topped with hot coffee$4.00
- Hot Chaggachino
Two shots of espresso mixed with a blend of Wild Foraged Chaga, Organic Peruvian Cacao, Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Organic Madagascar Vanilla, and Monk Fruit Sweetener, and your choice of milk!$5.50
- Hot Matcha Green Tea Latte
A creamy and earthy green tea latte, mixed with your choice of milk$3.50
- Hot Chai
Our signature spiced chai, a creamy blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and other sweet spices mixed with your choice of milk$5.00
- Hot Decaf Chai
A decaffeinated version of our signature spiced chai, a creamy blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and other sweet spices mixed with your choice of milk$5.00
- Hot Reduced Sugar Chai
A reduced sugar version of our signature spiced chai, a creamy blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and other sweet spices mixed with your choice of milk$5.00
- Hot Chocolate
A rich and creamy hot chocolate made with either dark or white chocolate. Holiday tip: add peppermint!$3.50
- Macchiatto (Traditional)
This is not what you get at Starbucks. This is two shots of espresso and a DOLLOP of foam. This is NOT a full 16oz cup of creamy sweet coffee. If you order this traditional macchiato, this is what you will receive. If this is NOT what you want, try Macchiato (Latte).$4.00
- Hot Earl Grey Tea Latte
A creamy tea latte made with powdered earl grey tea and your choice of milk$4.00
- Hot London Fog
Brewed earl grey tea with vanilla and your choice of milk$3.00
- Hot Tea
Assorted Hot Teas$2.75
Iced
- Iced Coffee
Chilled, iced coffee made with Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company’s Eco Reef medium roast$3.50
- Iced Single Shot$1.50
- Iced Doppio$3.00
- Cold Brew
Social Roaster's Cold Brew Blend is steeped for 18+ hours in house! *if getting a cold foam, please choose an ice selection for the best foam possible!$4.50
- Nitro Cold Brew
Nitrogen-infused Social Roaster Cold Brew. Foamy and smooth, this drink filled with nitrogen bubbles will be your new go-to.$5.00
- Iced Latte
Two shots of espresso topped with milk and foam (hot).$4.50
- Iced Macchiato (Latte)
Milk topped with two shots of espresso. Try this with caramel for a sweet treat!$4.50
- Iced Americano
Two shots of espresso mixed with water$3.00
- Iced Red Eye
One shot of espresso topped with iced coffee over ice$4.00
- Iced Black Eye
Two shots of espresso topped with iced$4.50
- Iced Chaggachino
Two shots of espresso mixed with a blend of Wild Foraged Chaga, Organic Peruvian Cacao, Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Organic Madagascar Vanilla, and Monk Fruit Sweetener, and your choice of milk over ice!$6.00
- Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte
A creamy and earthy green tea latte, mixed with your choice of milk, poured over ice$4.00
- Iced Chai
Our signature spiced chai, a creamy blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and other sweet spices mixed with your choice of milk over ice$5.50
- Iced Decaf Chai
A decaffeinated version of our signature spiced chai, a creamy blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and other sweet spices mixed with your choice of milk over ice$5.50
- Iced Reduced Sugar Chai
A reduced sugar version of our signature spiced chai, a creamy blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and other sweet spices mixed with your choice of milk over ice$5.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Cup of Milk$2.00
- Iced Earl Grey Tea Latte
A creamy tea latte made with powdered earl grey tea and your choice of milk over ice$4.00
- Iced London Fog
Brewed earl grey tea with vanilla and your choice of milk over ice$3.50
- Iced Tea
Assorted Iced Teas$3.00
- Hot To Go$7.00
- Red Wine Supernova$6.00
- Pup cup$0.60
Smoothies
- Strawberry Smoothie
It’s hard not to smile when thinking about the summer and sun-washed ripe red strawberries. We smiled so much thinking about it we decided to bottle it up, sunshine and all. Smartfruit™ Summer Strawberry is a delicious 100% fruit mix that is brimming with strawberries. Each bottle contains over fifty strawberries and tastes like a cup of summer fun.$5.75
- Mango Smoothie
Mellow out with Smartfruit Mellow Mango™ 100% fruit blend. We carefully selected and blended a variety of mango cultivars to deliver a dynamic, rich and creamy flavor profile. But don’t let the name fool you. Smartfruit Mellow Mango™ is boosted with an all natural immune response promoting blend of Zinc, Vitamin C, Selenium and Echinacea that will leave your immune system anything but mellow.$5.75
- Superfruit Smoothie
It’s absolutely amazing how much of nature’s power is contained in fruits. It’s even more amazing that we managed to capture all that power and flavor in one bottle of Smartfruit™. Made with only the finest ingredients, Superfruit All-Stars contains Pomegranates, Blueberries, Acai, and Goji Berries. It’s the veritable Olympic dream team of super foods containing flavonoids, polyphenols, and antioxidants. Finally, we powered this team up with Guarana extract, a natural stimulant that can also help with inflammation and blood pressure. So mix it with water or blend it with ice for a real All-Star beverage.$5.75
- Harvest Greens Detox Smoothie
Smartfruit™ Harvest Greens is a groundbreaking “being healthy never tasted so good” kinda product! Detox your body with this 100% fruit and veggies blend. We’ve packed every bottle with dark green leafy powerhouses like Kale and Spinach. Then we coupled the greens with Apples, Kiwis, Pineapples, Bananas and Lemongrass for a vibrant interplay of dueling sweet and tart flavors. Lastly, we boosted this lovely medley with Spirulina, a superfood heavyweight that acts as a powerful detoxifier rich in chlorophyll, protein, vitamins and fatty acids.$5.75
- Tropical Smoothie$5.75
- Watermelon Smoothie$5.75
Frappes
- Frozen Coffee Frappe
Our house brewed iced coffee blended with your favorite flavors! Substitute your favorite milk for the coffee for an upcharge!$5.50
- Frozen Creme Frappe
Your choice of milk blended with your favorite flavor!$5.50
- Frozen Chai Frappe
Our customer-favorite chai tea blended with ice and your choice of milk to create the perfect sweet treat for any time!$5.50
- Frozen Hot Chocolate Creme Frappe
Hot chocolate, but make it frozen!$5.50
Non-Coffee Drinks
Bottle Drinks
- Fruit Juices$3.50
- HK Water
24 plastic 23.7oz bottles of refreshing Humankind premium spring water. 1 bottle = clean drinking water for 1 person for 100 days Combined with charitable donations, Humankind Water gives 100% of the net profits to provide clean drinking water around the world.$2.50
- Boylan Soda
Assorted bottles sodas!$2.15
- Coke Products$2.00
- Waterloo Assorted Seltzer$2.00
Lunch
Mac & Cheese
- Barbecue Pork Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and parmesan, mixed with pulled pork and topped with barbecue sauce, fried onions and scallions.$12.00
- Pork Truffle Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and parmesan cheese mixed with white truffle oil.$13.00
- Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and parmesan cheese for the perfect comfort food!$7.00
- PotoMac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and parmesan mixed with lump blue crab meat and topped with Old Bay.$15.00
Handhelds
- Socialite Burger
Flamebroiled beef burger with bacon, Swiss, Dijon, tomato, and greens on a Brioche bun. A perfect light handheld for the afternoon!$15.00
- BLT
Our spin on a classic BLT. Bacon, greens, tomato, spicy chipotle mayo, roasted red peppers, and provolone on toasted sourdough bread.$12.00
- Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, greens, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread$12.00
- Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted Rye bread$13.00
Salads
- Greek Salad
Mixed Greens with cucumber, pickled red onions, olives, tomato and feta cheese with a side of garlic vinaigrette dressing$10.00
- Chef’s Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, cucumber, and bacon with a side of ranch dressing$10.00
- Cobb Salad
Our delicious Cobb Salad is a mixed blend of greens topped with shredded parmesan cheese, avocado, diced tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers. And who could forget... Blackened Chicken! A delicious homemade balsamic vinaigrette pairs perfectly with it on the side.$12.00
Retail
Apparel
Coffee Bags
- U-1105 12oz
U-1105 - Our dark roast. Named after the first black rubber lined submarine, this Dark Roast blend of Indonesian and Costa Rican coffee beans has a syrupy body, notes of rich tobacco, a hint of acidity, milk chocolate, stone fruit and a long lingering butterscotch finish.$15.00
- Fenwick 12oz
Fenwick - a Rich Medium roast. A unique blend of Natural Ethiopian fruit bloom and Columbian to create a creamy body with notes of Dark Chocolate, Cherry, and Raspberry Truffles.$15.00
- Bourbon Barrel Aged Coffee 12oz
Our new collaboration with Tobacco Barn Distillery! Bourbon Barrel Aged Coffee Made with single-origin Guatemalan whole beans aged in a freshly dumped bourbon barrel from America's #1 farm distillery. This one-of-a-kind blend has notes of chocolate, caramel, and toffee. A completely unique flavor profile that will appeal to coffee and bourbon lovers alike. This is locally roasted in Leonardtown, MD$25.00