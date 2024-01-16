Social
Drinks
Spring Specialty Drinks
- Garden Patch Cold Brew$6.00+
White chocolate and lavender cold brew with violet cold foam
- Bramble Cold Brew$6.00+
Blueberry mocha cold brew topped with cinnamon sugar cold foam
- Iced Full Bloom Latte$5.50+
Violet and honey syrups in our classic latte
- Hot Full Bloom Latte$5.00+
Violet and honey syrups in our classic latte
- Iced Blueberry Pie Chai$6.50+
Our signature chai tea latte with added caramel and blueberry cold foam
- Hot Blueberry Pie Chai$6.00+
Our signature chai tea latte with added caramel and blueberry cold foam
- Iced Meadow Matcha$5.00+
Violet and matcha latte with lavender cold foam
- Hot Meadow Matcha$5.00+
Violet and matcha latte with lavender cold foam
Coffee and Espresso
- Drip Coffee$2.50+
Our new drip coffee from Social Coffee Roasters! Fenwick - a rich medium roast created with a unique blend of Ethiopian and Colombian coffee beans to give a creamy body with notes of dark chocolate, cherry , and raspberry truffles. U-1105 - This dark roast is named after the infamous first black rubbered submarine that is located at Piney Point, MD. This roast is a delicious blend of Indonesian and Cost Rican coffee beans to give a syrupy body with a hint of acidity followed by notes of rich tobacco, milk chocolate, stone fruit, and a butterscotch finish.
- Iced Coffee$3.50+
The chilled version of our Fenwick Street medium roast coffee, roasted in house by Social Coffee Roasters
- Cold Brew$4.50+
Social Roaster's Cold Brew Blend is steeped for 18+ hours in house! This bold blend retains more caffeine than your usual iced coffee and features a uniquely smooth flavor profile
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.00+
Social Roaster's Cold Brew Blend is steeped for 18+ hours in house! This bold blend retains more caffeine than your usual iced coffee and features a uniquely smooth flavor profile that delivers a foamy and light sip, thanks to the nitrogen infusion
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
A rich and creamy hot chocolate made with either dark or white chocolate.
- Single Shot$1.50
One single shot of espresso, served hot or iced
- Doppio$3.00
A double shot of espresso, served hot or cold
- Macchiatto (Traditional)$4.00
This is not what you get at Starbucks. This is two shots of espresso and a DOLLOP of foam. This is NOT a full 16oz cup of creamy sweet coffee. If you order this traditional macchiato, this is what you will receive. If this is NOT what you want, try Macchiato (Latte).
- Cappuccino$4.00+
Two shots of espresso topped with extra foamy milk! Only available hot.
- Shaken Espresso$5.00
This drink combines delicious flavors by shaking espresso and serving over an abundance of ice. *Only available in a Medium.
- Iced Latte$4.50+
Two (small or medium) or Three (large) shots of espresso topped with milk
- Hot Latte$4.00+
Two (small or medium) or Three (large) shots of espresso topped with foamy milk
- Iced Macchiato Latte$4.50+
Milk topped with Two (small or medium) or Three (large) shots of espresso
- Hot Macchiato Latte$4.00+
Two (small or medium) or Three (large) shots of espresso over foamy milk
- Iced Chaggachino$6.00+
Two shots of espresso mixed with a blend of Wild Foraged Chaga, Organic Peruvian Cacao, Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Organic Madagascar Vanilla, and Monk Fruit Sweetener, and your choice of milk over ice!
- Hot Chaggachino$5.50+
Two shots of espresso mixed with a blend of Wild Foraged Chaga, Organic Peruvian Cacao, Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Organic Madagascar Vanilla, and Monk Fruit Sweetener, and your choice of milk!
- Iced Red Eye$4.00+
One shot of espresso topped with iced coffee over ice
- Hot Red Eye$3.50+
One shot of espresso topped with hot coffee
- Iced Black Eye$4.50+
Two shots of espresso topped with iced
- Hot Black Eye$4.00+
Two shots of espresso topped with hot coffee
- Iced Americano$3.00+
Two shots of espresso mixed with water
- Hot Americano$2.75+
Two shots of espresso mixed with hot water
Tea
- Iced Chai$5.50+
Our signature spiced chai, a creamy blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and other sweet spices mixed with your choice of milk over ice
- Hot Chai$5.00+
Our signature spiced chai, a creamy blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and other sweet spices mixed with your choice of milk
- Iced Decaf Chai$5.50+
A decaffeinated version of our signature spiced chai, a creamy blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and other sweet spices mixed with your choice of milk over ice
- Hot Decaf Chai$5.00+
A decaffeinated version of our signature spiced chai, a creamy blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and other sweet spices mixed with your choice of milk
- Iced Reduced Sugar Chai$5.50+
A reduced sugar version of our signature spiced chai, a creamy blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and other sweet spices mixed with your choice of milk over ice
- Hot Reduced Sugar Chai$5.00+
A reduced sugar version of our signature spiced chai, a creamy blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and other sweet spices mixed with your choice of milk
- Iced Vanilla Chai$5.50+
A vanilla version of our signature spiced chai, a creamy blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and other sweet spices mixed with your choice of milk over ice
- Hot Vanilla Chai$5.00+
A vanilla version of our signature spiced chai, a creamy blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and other sweet spices mixed with your choice of milk
- Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte$4.00+
A creamy and earthy green tea latte, mixed with your choice of milk, poured over ice
- Hot Matcha Green Tea Latte$3.50+
A creamy and earthy green tea latte, mixed with your choice of milk
- Iced Earl Grey Tea Latte$4.00+
A creamy tea latte made with powdered earl grey tea and your choice of milk over ice
- Hot Earl Grey Tea Latte$4.00+
A creamy tea latte made with powdered earl grey tea and your choice of milk
- Iced London Fog$3.50+
Brewed earl grey tea with vanilla and your choice of milk over ice
- Hot London Fog$3.00+
Brewed earl grey tea with vanilla and your choice of milk
- Iced Tea$3.00+
Assorted Iced Teas
- Hot Tea$2.75+
Assorted Hot Teas
Hot Reduced Sugar Chai
A reduced sugar version of our signature spiced chai, a creamy blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and other sweet spices mixed with your choice of milk
Smoothies
- Strawberry Smoothie$5.75+
It’s hard not to smile when thinking about the summer and sun-washed ripe red strawberries. We smiled so much thinking about it we decided to bottle it up, sunshine and all. Smartfruit™ Summer Strawberry is a delicious 100% fruit mix that is brimming with strawberries. Each bottle contains over fifty strawberries and tastes like a cup of summer fun.
- Mango Smoothie$5.75+
Mellow out with Smartfruit Mellow Mango™ 100% fruit blend. We carefully selected and blended a variety of mango cultivars to deliver a dynamic, rich and creamy flavor profile. But don’t let the name fool you. Smartfruit Mellow Mango™ is boosted with an all natural immune response promoting blend of Zinc, Vitamin C, Selenium and Echinacea that will leave your immune system anything but mellow.
- Superfruit Smoothie$5.75+
It’s absolutely amazing how much of nature’s power is contained in fruits. It’s even more amazing that we managed to capture all that power and flavor in one bottle of Smartfruit™. Made with only the finest ingredients, Superfruit All-Stars contains Pomegranates, Blueberries, Acai, and Goji Berries. It’s the veritable Olympic dream team of super foods containing flavonoids, polyphenols, and antioxidants. Finally, we powered this team up with Guarana extract, a natural stimulant that can also help with inflammation and blood pressure. So mix it with water or blend it with ice for a real All-Star beverage.
- Harvest Greens Detox Smoothie$5.75+
Smartfruit™ Harvest Greens is a groundbreaking “being healthy never tasted so good” kinda product! Detox your body with this 100% fruit and veggies blend. We’ve packed every bottle with dark green leafy powerhouses like Kale and Spinach. Then we coupled the greens with Apples, Kiwis, Pineapples, Bananas and Lemongrass for a vibrant interplay of dueling sweet and tart flavors. Lastly, we boosted this lovely medley with Spirulina, a superfood heavyweight that acts as a powerful detoxifier rich in chlorophyll, protein, vitamins and fatty acids.
Frappes
- Frozen Coffee Frappe$5.50+
Our house brewed iced coffee blended with your favorite flavors! Substitute your favorite milk for the coffee for an upcharge!
- Frozen Chai Frappe$5.50+
Our customer-favorite chai tea blended with ice and your choice of milk to create the perfect sweet treat for any time!
- Frozen Hot Chocolate Creme Frappe$5.50+
Hot chocolate, but make it frozen!
Energy Drinks
- Berry Burst Energy$6.00+
This energy drink won't be bursting any bubbles on our watch! Just boba. Blueberry Boba with Lotus Power Up Energy Syrup, Sprite or Club Soda, topped with a Splash of Pineapple!
- Voilet, You're Turning Violet!$6.00+
Roses are Red, Violets are delicious. That's how it goes right? ;) Violet and Vanilla Syrup, Lotus Power Up Energy Syrup, Lotus Oat Syrup, and Club Soda.
Bottle Drinks
- Fruit Juices$3.50
- HK Water$2.50
24 plastic 23.7oz bottles of refreshing Humankind premium spring water. 1 bottle = clean drinking water for 1 person for 100 days Combined with charitable donations, Humankind Water gives 100% of the net profits to provide clean drinking water around the world.
- Boylan Soda$2.15
Assorted bottles sodas!
- Coke Products$2.00
- Waterloo Assorted Seltzer$2.00
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Build Your Own Sandwich/Wrap/Bagel$6.00
Your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap with all the toppings to suit your breakfast needs! *All wraps will be toasted unless special requested.
- Choice of Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$3.75
- Baja BLT Bagel$12.00
An everything bagel with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and chipotle mayo
- Maryland Bagel$12.00
A plain bagel with our signature crab dip and a sprinkle of Old Bay.
- The Garden Wrap$8.00
Our twist a veggie bagel! A garlic and herb wrap with hummus, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers, red onion, cucumber, avocado and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
- The MVP$7.00
The universal classic. Your choice of bacon or sausage with an egg patty, cheddar, on a croissant!
- Social Classic$7.00
Bacon, egg, provolone with our house made Old Bay Aioli on your choice of bagel.
Casseroles
Toasts
- Avocado Toast$8.00
Avocado, onion, and balsamic drizzle on a toasted hearty 9-grain bread.
- Greek Toast$7.00
Hummus, cucumber, feta cheese, salt, pepper and pickled red onions on a toasted hearty 9-grain bread
- Elvis Toast$7.00
Peanut butter, banana and bacon on a toasted hearty 9-grain bread, fit for the King himself!
- Toast With Butter$1.00
Your choice of bread with butter
Sides
Lunch
Soups and Macs
- Barbecue Pork Mac & Cheese$12.00
Cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and parmesan, mixed with pulled pork and topped with barbecue sauce, fried onions and scallions.
- Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese$12.00
Cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and parmesan mixed with lemon pepper chicken and buffalo sauce.
- Pork Truffle Mac and Cheese$13.00
Cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and parmesan cheese mixed with white truffle oil.
- Mac & Cheese$7.00
Cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and parmesan cheese for the perfect comfort food!
- PotoMac & Cheese$15.00
Cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and parmesan mixed with lump blue crab meat and topped with Old Bay.
Handhelds
- Socialite Burger$15.00
Flamebroiled beef burger with bacon, Swiss, Dijon, tomato, and greens on a Brioche bun. A perfect light handheld for the afternoon!
- BLT$12.00
Our spin on a classic BLT. Bacon, greens, tomato, spicy chipotle mayo, roasted red peppers, and provolone on toasted sourdough bread.
- Pesto Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Pesto mayo chicken salad with mozzarella, tomato, greens on toasted sourdough bread
- Chipotle Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Chipotle mayo chicken salad, tomato and greens on toasted sourdough bread
- Club Sandwich$12.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, greens, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread
- Reuben$13.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted Rye bread
- Chipotle Chicken Salad Crunch Wrap$11.00
Our house made chipotle chicken salad on a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and tortilla chips, served with chips
Salads
- Greek Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens with cucumber, pickled red onions, olives, tomato and feta cheese with a side of garlic vinaigrette dressing
- Chef’s Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, cucumber, and bacon with a side of ranch dressing
- Cobb Salad$12.00Out of stock
Our delicious Cobb Salad is a mixed blend of greens topped with shredded parmesan cheese, avocado, diced tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers. And who could forget... Blackened Chicken! A delicious homemade balsamic vinaigrette pairs perfectly with it on the side.
Small Plates
Flatbreads
- Bacon Cranberry Brie Flatbread$15.00
Flatbread topped with Cheddar, creamy Brie, Bacon and Green Apples, drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread$15.00
Flatbread topped with cheddar, chicken, and bacon, drizzled with ranch dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$15.00
Flatbread topped with cheddar and chicken coated in buffalo sauce
- Belle's Margherita Flatbread$15.00
A delicious baked flatbread topped with tomato, pesto, cheddar, onion, mozzarella, and basil topped with a balsamic glaze
Fries
- Truffle Fries with Kalamata Aioli Dip$8.00
Fries tossed with truffle oil served with Kalamata Aioli Dip
- Plain Fry Pile$8.00
A pile of plain fries with your choice of sauce
- SOMD Fry Pile$8.00
Fries tossed with old bay.
Dips
Other
- Street Corn and Chicken Nachos$14.00
Tortilla Chips topped with our homemade Street Corn style dip, shredded chicken and cheddar cheese. Finished with a chipotle mayo sauce and scallions. *does contain black beans
- Tuscan Focaccia Bread$11.00
Toasted focaccia bread served with seasoned olive oil and balsamic vinegar for dipping
- Fry and Steak Board$35.00Out of stock
A perfect shareable whether it be a date with friends or a date night! A heaping amount of our shoestring fries paired with our medium rare cooked ribeye. Comes with three amazing sauces: Kalamata Olive Aioli, Old Bay Aioli, and our made from scratch Steak Sauce. ** no modifications for this item
Retail
Coffee Bags
- U-1105 12oz$14.00
U-1105 - Our dark roast. Named after the first black rubber lined submarine, this Dark Roast blend of Indonesian and Costa Rican coffee beans has a syrupy body, notes of rich tobacco, a hint of acidity, milk chocolate, stone fruit and a long lingering butterscotch finish.
- Fenwick 12oz$14.50
Fenwick - a Rich Medium roast. A unique blend of Natural Ethiopian fruit bloom and Columbian to create a creamy body with notes of Dark Chocolate, Cherry, and Raspberry Truffles.
- 1680 12oz$14.50
- Bourbon Barrel Aged Coffee 12oz$20.00
Our new collaboration with Tobacco Barn Distillery! Bourbon Barrel Aged Coffee Made with single-origin Guatemalan whole beans aged in a freshly dumped bourbon barrel from America's #1 farm distillery. This one-of-a-kind blend has notes of chocolate, caramel, and toffee. A completely unique flavor profile that will appeal to coffee and bourbon lovers alike. This is locally roasted in Leonardtown, MD
