Looking to order ahead for a group? Call us at 301-475-2400 or email us at info@socialonfenwick.comTry our NEW Seasonal Coffee Flavors Today!
Coffeehouse Drinks
Fall Specials
Witches Brew
A bold latte or rich cold brew flavored with lush spiced brown sugar, topped in butter pecan cold foam
Ashes & Embers
A savory mocha flavored cold brew or latte topped with the charred sweetness of toasted marshmellow cold foam, and a graham cracker dusting
Moonstone Energy
Luminous pomegranate flavored orange juice, kissed with lotus energy power up and a float of sprite$5.00
Rock & Root Matcha
Caramel and Apple matcha hinted with earth and herbal notes
Harvest Chai
A warm pumpkin chai topped with a vanilla cinnamon swirled cold foam
Curse Breaker
A maple pancake hinted in nutmeg flavored dark roast$4.00
Coffee & Espresso
Drip Coffee
Introducing our new drip coffee from Social Coffee Roasters! Fenwick - a rich medium roast created with a unique blend of Ethiopian and Colombian coffee beans to give a creamy body with notes of dark chocolate, cherry , and raspberry truffles. U-1105 - A delicious blend of Indonesian and Cost Rican coffee beans to give a syrupy body with a hint of acidity followed by notes of rich tobacco, milk chocolate, stone fruit, and a butterscotch finish. Colombian, Bourbon Barrel Aged, and Breakfast Blend rotate daily!$2.50
Iced Coffee
Our house Fenwick blend, chilled and iced.$3.50
Cold Brew
Social Roaster's Cold Brew Blend is steeped for 18+ hours in house! *if getting a cold foam, please choose an ice selection for the best foam possible!$4.50
Latte
Espresso topped with milk
Macchiato Latte
Milk topped with espresso
Cappuccino
Two shots of espresso topped with extra foamy milk! Only available hot.$4.00
Americano
Espresso with water
Red Eye
One shot of espresso with coffee
Black Eye
Two shots espresso with water
Chaggachino
Espresso topped with milk & chagga
Macchiatto (Traditional)
This is not what you get at Starbucks. This is two shots of espresso and a DOLLOP of foam. This is NOT a full 16oz cup of creamy sweet coffee. If you order this traditional macchiato, this is what you will receive. If this is NOT what you want, try Macchiato (Latte).$4.00
Single Shot$1.50
Double Shot (Doppio)$3.00
Quad Shot$6.00
Non-Coffee
Frozen
Banana Smoothie$5.50
Harvest Greens Detox Smoothie
Smartfruit™ Harvest Greens is a groundbreaking “being healthy never tasted so good” kinda product! Detox your body with this 100% fruit and veggies blend. We’ve packed every bottle with dark green leafy powerhouses like Kale and Spinach. Then we coupled the greens with Apples, Kiwis, Pineapples, Bananas and Lemongrass for a vibrant interplay of dueling sweet and tart flavors. Lastly, we boosted this lovely medley with Spirulina, a superfood heavyweight that acts as a powerful detoxifier rich in chlorophyll, protein, vitamins and fatty acids.$5.50
Mango Smoothie
Mellow out with Smartfruit Mellow Mango™ 100% fruit blend. We carefully selected and blended a variety of mango cultivars to deliver a dynamic, rich and creamy flavor profile. But don’t let the name fool you. Smartfruit Mellow Mango™ is boosted with an all natural immune response promoting blend of Zinc, Vitamin C, Selenium and Echinacea that will leave your immune system anything but mellow.$5.50
Strawberry Smoothie
It’s hard not to smile when thinking about the summer and sun-washed ripe red strawberries. We smiled so much thinking about it we decided to bottle it up, sunshine and all. Smartfruit™ Summer Strawberry is a delicious 100% fruit mix that is brimming with strawberries. Each bottle contains over fifty strawberries and tastes like a cup of summer fun.$5.50
Superfruit Smoothie
It’s absolutely amazing how much of nature’s power is contained in fruits. It’s even more amazing that we managed to capture all that power and flavor in one bottle of Smartfruit™. Made with only the finest ingredients, Superfruit All-Stars contains Pomegranates, Blueberries, Acai, and Goji Berries. It’s the veritable Olympic dream team of super foods containing flavonoids, polyphenols, and antioxidants. Finally, we powered this team up with Guarana extract, a natural stimulant that can also help with inflammation and blood pressure. So mix it with water or blend it with ice for a real All-Star beverage.$5.50
Tropical Smoothie$5.50
Banana Blend
Half banana, Half iced coffee, mocha drizzle$5.50
Frozen Coffee Frappe
Our house brewed iced coffee blended with your favorite flavors! Substitute your favorite milk for the coffee for an upcharge!$5.50
Frozen Creme Frappe
Your choice of milk blended with your favorite flavor!$5.50
Frozen Chai Frappe
Our customer-favorite chai tea blended with ice and your choice of milk to create the perfect sweet treat for any time!$5.50
Frozen Hot Chocolate Creme Frappe
Hot chocolate, but make it frozen!$5.50
Bottle Drinks
Fruit Juices$3.50
Water Bottle
24 plastic 23.7oz bottles of refreshing Humankind premium spring water. 1 bottle = clean drinking water for 1 person for 100 days Combined with charitable donations, Humankind Water gives 100% of the net profits to provide clean drinking water around the world.$2.50
Boylan Soda
Assorted bottles sodas!$2.15
Coke Products$2.00
Waterloo Assorted Seltzer$2.00
Retail
Apparel
Coffee Bags
Bourbon Barrel Aged 12oz
Our new collaboration with Tobacco Barn Distillery! Bourbon Barrel Aged Coffee Made with single-origin Guatemalan whole beans aged in a freshly dumped bourbon barrel from America's #1 farm distillery. This one-of-a-kind blend has notes of chocolate, caramel, and toffee. A completely unique flavor profile that will appeal to coffee and bourbon lovers alike. This is locally roasted in Leonardtown, MD$22.00
Bourbon Barrel Aged Ground 12oz$22.00
Breakfast Blend$16.00
Coffee Cannister Refill$13.00
Colombia 12oz$16.00
Colombia Ground 12oz$16.00
Fenwick 12oz
Fenwick - a Rich Medium roast. A unique blend of Natural Ethiopian fruit bloom and Columbian to create a creamy body with notes of Dark Chocolate, Cherry, and Raspberry Truffles.$16.00
Fenwick Ground 12oz$16.00
Main Street Espresso 12oz$16.00
Main Street Espresso Ground 12oz$16.00
U-1105 12oz
U-1105 - Our dark roast. Named after the first black rubber lined submarine, this Dark Roast blend of Indonesian and Costa Rican coffee beans has a syrupy body, notes of rich tobacco, a hint of acidity, milk chocolate, stone fruit and a long lingering butterscotch finish.$16.00
U-1105 Ground 12oz$16.00
U-1105 Tin Can$23.00